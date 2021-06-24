News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Travellers leave Norfolk after garden centre stay

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:49 AM June 24, 2021   
The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. 

The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. - Credit: Google StreetView

A group of Travellers who stayed at a garden centre's car park overnight have left Norfolk. 

The group, which included at least a dozen caravans and other vehicles, stayed on Tuesday night at the Bawdeswell Garden Centre car park, across from the centre on Norwich Road, which is just off the main A1067 Norwich to Fakenham Road.

The group was still there until late afternoon on Wednesday, but on Thursday morning (June 24) Norfolk police said they had departed the site and left the county. 

Kevin Morris, business manager at the garden centre, said they made the decision to open on Wednesday even though customers could not use that part of the garden centre's car park - as there was a police presence on site throughout the day. 

He said the garden centre may now have to consider its arrangements for the car park, as this was the first time Travellers had stayed there. 

