Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

A man who died after a crash in mid-Norfolk has been named locally as Lukasz Parszcz.

It happened after the motorcycle Mr Parszcz was riding was involved in a collision with a Nissan Note and a Kia Sportage on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road, in Bawdeswell.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene at 10.50am on Sunday April 21, but Norfolk police confirmed that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Parszcz was in his 30s and is believed to have worked at the Kinnerton Confectionery factory in Fakenham.

He was originally from Poland and a Just Giving page has been set up by his sister Katarzyna Parszcz to help pay for the cost involved with sending him back to his home country for his funeral.

It reads: “We need help with transferring Lukasz Parszcz body to Poland so he can rest in peace with his family.

“He didn't have any life insurance and we need to collect £2,500 to take him home.”

After the accident, the road was closed between Bawdeswell Garden Centre and Bylaugh Hall and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: “We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance office, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a BASICS vehicle.

“Sadly despite our best efforts one man died at the scene.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the accident. They are being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 137 of 21 April.

Bawdeswell is north-east of Dereham, between the mid-Norfolk town and Reepham.

