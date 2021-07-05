Peasants' Revolt festival postponed for second year running

Published: 1:46 PM July 5, 2021

The Battle of North Walsham 1381 Revisited committee as peasants from the Middle Ages ready for the revolt as North Walsham prepares for the battle next year. From left, Rob Scannell, Bob Wright, Barry Hester, Canon Paul Cubitt, Ian Pycroft, Molly Housego, and Robert Murphy. (Photo taken before lockdown) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A long-awaited festival commemorating the last battle of the English Peasants revolt has been postponed for a second year running due to Covid uncertainty.

The festival, which would have seen North Walsham return to 1381, the year of the Battle of North Walsham, was due to be held from July 16 to July 18.

It is now planned to go ahead in 2022, due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, which has made early planning "challenging" according to organisers.

North Walsham town councillor Bob Wright, who is also on the Battle of North Walsham 1381 Revisited committee, said: "It's not going ahead this year, unfortunately.

"We had to decide quite early on in the year whether or not it was going ahead, and obviously we didn't know what Covid was doing, so we decided it was probably still a bit challenging.

"We've decided to defer it to next year, unfortunately it's the second time it's happened but hopefully next year it will go ahead.

"We've got a meeting this week to keep things on the go, this gives us more time to get prepared I suppose."

When it does go ahead the event will see two battle reenactments on North Walsham Memorial Park, where it is hoped the event will have similar success to Sheringham’s 1940s weekend.

Other events will see a knights tournament and parade led by a knight on a war horse, alongside archery, medieval traders and pony rides, with a chance to sample some of the food and drink of the time.

A re-enactment at Tewkesbury Medieval Festival. Orgainsers are hoping a medieval-themed event centred around the 1381 Battle of North Walsham will be similarly successful. Picture: ANTHONY STANLEY - Credit: Archant

Visitors will also be able to talk to armoured knights, the peasant army, monks, scribes, medics and entertainers, to get a taste of life in the 14th century.

The committee aims to make the event a yearly occurrence with the whole town getting involved, including schools, where committee members hope to hold free costume workshops, which had already started prior to the first lockdown.