Peasants' Revolt festival postponed for second year running
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
A long-awaited festival commemorating the last battle of the English Peasants revolt has been postponed for a second year running due to Covid uncertainty.
The festival, which would have seen North Walsham return to 1381, the year of the Battle of North Walsham, was due to be held from July 16 to July 18.
It is now planned to go ahead in 2022, due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, which has made early planning "challenging" according to organisers.
North Walsham town councillor Bob Wright, who is also on the Battle of North Walsham 1381 Revisited committee, said: "It's not going ahead this year, unfortunately.
"We had to decide quite early on in the year whether or not it was going ahead, and obviously we didn't know what Covid was doing, so we decided it was probably still a bit challenging.
You may also want to watch:
"We've decided to defer it to next year, unfortunately it's the second time it's happened but hopefully next year it will go ahead.
"We've got a meeting this week to keep things on the go, this gives us more time to get prepared I suppose."
When it does go ahead the event will see two battle reenactments on North Walsham Memorial Park, where it is hoped the event will have similar success to Sheringham’s 1940s weekend.
Most Read
- 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
- 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
- 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
- 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
- 5 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
- 6 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
- 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
- 8 Man dies after car collides with parked van
- 9 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
- 10 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
Other events will see a knights tournament and parade led by a knight on a war horse, alongside archery, medieval traders and pony rides, with a chance to sample some of the food and drink of the time.
Visitors will also be able to talk to armoured knights, the peasant army, monks, scribes, medics and entertainers, to get a taste of life in the 14th century.
The committee aims to make the event a yearly occurrence with the whole town getting involved, including schools, where committee members hope to hold free costume workshops, which had already started prior to the first lockdown.