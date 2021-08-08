Video
WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
- Credit: Kerry Hester
A basking shark has been spotted off the Norfolk coast.
The animal was seen on Saturday evening (August 7) off Caister beach when Kerry Hester was walking with her family and they noticed its triangular fin in the water, only about 100m from the shore.
She said: "We were amazed to see it. I've been coming on my holidays here for 30 years and never seen anything like that before.
"I didn't even know sharks come that close to the shore.
"I saw it with my naked eye," she added.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Hester and her two daughters, 13 and seven years old, who are from Harlow, sat and watched the shark for 20 minutes.
She would not be letting her two dogs in for a swim any time soon, she added.
Most Read
- 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 2 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
- 3 Locals' fury at pet and horse crematorium plan
- 4 Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend
- 5 Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year
- 6 Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns
- 7 Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes
- 8 Can you get a table at one of Norfolk's hottest new restaurants?
- 9 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
- 10 Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land
The creatures, which can grow to more than 10m in length, feed on plankton.