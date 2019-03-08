Bascule bridge 'will not be raised to shipping' during Remembrance services

Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

The Bascule bridge "will not be raised to shipping" during this weekend's Remembrance Day parade and service in Lowestoft.

Associated British Ports issued a Notice To Mariners (NTM), via the Harbour Master, concerning use of Lowestoft Harbour for the Remembrance Day Parade and Service this weekend.

It states: "Mariners and port users are advised that the annual Remembrance Day parade and service will take place on Sunday morning, November 10.

"To permit the safe passage of the parade and spectators, the Bascule bridge will not be raised to shipping during the hours of 10.45am and 11.30am.

"The small vessel opening at 11.15am will be delayed until 11.30am.

"Also a small service will be held at 11am on Monday, November 11, therefore the Bascule bridge will not be raised to shipping between 10.45am and 11.15am.

"Mariners and port users are thanked for their co-operation in advance."