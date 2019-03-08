Search

Advanced search

Bascule bridge 'will not be raised to shipping' during Remembrance services

PUBLISHED: 18:15 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 07 November 2019

Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

The Bascule bridge "will not be raised to shipping" during this weekend's Remembrance Day parade and service in Lowestoft.

Associated British Ports issued a Notice To Mariners (NTM), via the Harbour Master, concerning use of Lowestoft Harbour for the Remembrance Day Parade and Service this weekend.

It states: "Mariners and port users are advised that the annual Remembrance Day parade and service will take place on Sunday morning, November 10.

"To permit the safe passage of the parade and spectators, the Bascule bridge will not be raised to shipping during the hours of 10.45am and 11.30am.

"The small vessel opening at 11.15am will be delayed until 11.30am.

"Also a small service will be held at 11am on Monday, November 11, therefore the Bascule bridge will not be raised to shipping between 10.45am and 11.15am.

"Mariners and port users are thanked for their co-operation in advance."

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

‘A knife the size of my arm’: man at coffee shop tells of gang brawl horror

Two men were stabbed after a street fight on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Running column: Runners are being seen as cash cows by big event companies, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Boris Johnson says Nick Conrad comments during rape case debate ‘completely unacceptable’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has called former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad's comments during a rape debate 'unacceptable' Pic: Nick Butcher.

Man denies ‘sick’ rape claims and threatening to ever kill woman

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists