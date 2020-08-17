Bascule Bridge to close overnight for upgrade work

Lowestoft's bascule bridge will close overnight next week. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A bridge will close to traffic and boats one night next week as part of improvement works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bascule bridge, in Lowestoft, will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday, August 26 as part of upgrades to the northbound carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

The road is expected to reopen at 6am on Thursday, August 27, and will not be open to traffic or pedestrians during this time.

Associated British Ports (ABP) have also warned a number of restrictions will be in place during the closure.

A spokesperson for ABP said: “Commercial vessel openings will be acommodated with a minimum of 12 hours notice at an agreed time, subject to the maintenance schedule and any tidal limitations for the vessel.

“It may be possible to accommodate small boat transits with any essential commercial vessel openings, although small boats will only be permitted to transit with a large commercial vessel if in the same direction of travel.”