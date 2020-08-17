Search

Bascule Bridge to close overnight for upgrade work

PUBLISHED: 11:55 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 17 August 2020

Lowestoft's bascule bridge will close overnight next week. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft's bascule bridge will close overnight next week. Picture: Nick Butcher

A bridge will close to traffic and boats one night next week as part of improvement works.

The bascule bridge, in Lowestoft, will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday, August 26 as part of upgrades to the northbound carriageway.

The road is expected to reopen at 6am on Thursday, August 27, and will not be open to traffic or pedestrians during this time.

Associated British Ports (ABP) have also warned a number of restrictions will be in place during the closure.

A spokesperson for ABP said: “Commercial vessel openings will be acommodated with a minimum of 12 hours notice at an agreed time, subject to the maintenance schedule and any tidal limitations for the vessel.

“It may be possible to accommodate small boat transits with any essential commercial vessel openings, although small boats will only be permitted to transit with a large commercial vessel if in the same direction of travel.”

