Search

Advanced search

Road users warned of disruption due to bridge closure

PUBLISHED: 17:02 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 14 December 2019

The Bascule Bridge will be closed overnight. Picture: Lowestoft Central.

The Bascule Bridge will be closed overnight. Picture: Lowestoft Central.

Archant

Motorists are set for more delays as a key route closes for overnight repairs.

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will close again overnight between 8pm and 6am on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 as works are carried out by Highways England.

A "technical fault" saw the bridge stuck in the upright position on November 14, which saw the road closed for much of the day.

You may also want to watch:

Another issue three days later further highlighted the problem, and also delayed the works at the time.

In a letter sent to nearby residents about the A47 works on the Bascule Bridge, Highways England said it has had to "re-programme works" after the delays.

Diversions will be in place during the closures both locally and for the A47.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "A bus service will also be provided free of charge for any pedestrians or cyclists wanting to cross Bascule bridge."

Most Read

Watch: Driver shares shocking crash dashcam as warning to others

Shocking moment car overturn near Brandon captured on dashcam. Picture: Stephen Gregory

A free Cadbury postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

Broads Tours sold back to the man who founded it 40 years ago

(L-R) Len Funnell with his wife Hazel, with Mr and Mrs Greasley. Picture: Broads Tours

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watch: Driver shares shocking crash dashcam as warning to others

Shocking moment car overturn near Brandon captured on dashcam. Picture: Stephen Gregory

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City - Canaries display resilient streak as they hold in-form Foxes to a draw

Teemu Pukki wheels away in celebration after netting the opening goal for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki notched his ninth Premier League goal of the season at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries halt rampant Foxes form with fine away draw

Can Teemu Pukki fire Norwich to success at Leciester? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists