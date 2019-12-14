Road users warned of disruption due to bridge closure

Motorists are set for more delays as a key route closes for overnight repairs.

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will close again overnight between 8pm and 6am on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 as works are carried out by Highways England.

A "technical fault" saw the bridge stuck in the upright position on November 14, which saw the road closed for much of the day.

Another issue three days later further highlighted the problem, and also delayed the works at the time.

In a letter sent to nearby residents about the A47 works on the Bascule Bridge, Highways England said it has had to "re-programme works" after the delays.

Diversions will be in place during the closures both locally and for the A47.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "A bus service will also be provided free of charge for any pedestrians or cyclists wanting to cross Bascule bridge."