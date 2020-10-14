Search

Homebuilder sends parcel to mid Norfolk food bank

PUBLISHED: 09:20 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 14 October 2020

Michael Jones and David Pearson adding the donated items to their stock at Mid Norfolk Foodbank. Picture: Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Michael Jones and David Pearson adding the donated items to their stock at Mid Norfolk Foodbank. Picture: Barratt and David Wilson Homes

A large homebuilding company has donated food parcels to people in need as the covid-19 crisis persists.

David Pearson and Michael Jones collecting the food at Mid Norfolk Foodbank. Picture: Barratt and David Wilson HomesDavid Pearson and Michael Jones collecting the food at Mid Norfolk Foodbank. Picture: Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties have donated a food parcel to mid Norfolk Foodbank - part of the Trussell Trust - to support their ongoing work.

Items donated by the company included long life puddings, tinned meat, tinned carrots and peas, long life fruit juice and nappies – all of which were desperately required for the foodbank.

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that foodbanks are able to remain open and have the necessary stocks to respond to this crisis.

“The support of Barratt and David Wilson Homes means foodbanks will be able to remain agile to respond to the fast-changing situation and continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food and additional support for people in crisis.”

Mid Norfolk Foodbank has been making safe deliveries of nutritional food parcels to the most vulnerable people in the local communities.

