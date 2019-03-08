Search

Boy taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on A146

PUBLISHED: 15:42 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 17 July 2019

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

A boy has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of road.

Four cars were involved in a collision on the A146 Beccles Road, between Carlton Colville and the Barnby Bends, with three people treated at the scne.

One of the vehicles blocked the road and led to traffic delays in the area.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at just before noon to reports of a collision, with four cars involved.

"A boy was taken to hospital for a check up."

Recovery took place at the scene, and traffic was flowing once more at 1.40pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended. A spokesman said: "We were called to the A146 shortly before 12.15pm on July 17 after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

"We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer, who treated three patients at the scene before transporting a child to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and care."

It is the latest incident to have happened close to the Barnby Bends, with three collisions occurring on the same stretch of road within nine days in May.

