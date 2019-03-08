Car leaves road and crashes into ditch at Barnby Bends

The A146 at Barnby. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A car had to be recovered from a ditch after leaving the road at Barnby earlier this afternoon.

Suffolk Police were called at 1.59pm on Wednesday, May 8 after a Renault Clio left the A146 and went into a ditch.

The Clio was the only car involved in the colision and the driver was not harmed in the incident.

Officers reported a partial obstruction of the road, which has now cleared after the car was recovered.