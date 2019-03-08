Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Car leaves road and crashes into ditch at Barnby Bends

PUBLISHED: 17:05 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 08 May 2019

The A146 at Barnby. PHOTO: Google Maps

The A146 at Barnby. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A car had to be recovered from a ditch after leaving the road at Barnby earlier this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Police were called at 1.59pm on Wednesday, May 8 after a Renault Clio left the A146 and went into a ditch.

The Clio was the only car involved in the colision and the driver was not harmed in the incident.

Officers reported a partial obstruction of the road, which has now cleared after the car was recovered.

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #178 – That were CHAMPION

The PinkUn Show signs off for the 2018-19 EFL Championship season in tribute to the champions - with a little look at Norwich City's Premier League plans to boot.

Harry and Meghan announce royal baby name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who they have called Archie. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists