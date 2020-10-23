Barn and land in ‘lovely rural location’ is sold at auction

A barn and land to the rear of Beccles Road, Aldeby sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A barn and land in a rural setting has sold for almost double the price it was expected to fetch at auction.

The barn for conversion, which is set in more than an acre of land at Aldeby, near Beccles, went under the hammer as an auction was held online on Wednesday, October 21.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia the property description from the auctioneers states: “This agricultural building is located south of Beccles Road and has permission to convert into a residential property.

“It occupies a large plot of around 1.15 acres with mature trees and hedges.

“The existing concrete block steel frame barn measures around 145 sq m.”

A scheme was approved by South Norfolk District Council in July for a proposed change of use and associated building works of an agricultural building to a dwelling house.

The barn and land to the back of Beccles Road, Aldeby was sold on a freehold tenure for £272,000 to a telephone bidder – well above the expected guide price of £150,000 plus fees.