Fire crews battling blaze at village barn
PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 August 2020
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a barn fire in a Norfolk village.
A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said five appliances are dealing with the incident in Hockwold cum Wilton after the alarm was raised at around 8.55am.
Kantharuban Yodaraja, shop owner at Hockwold Stores on Main Street, said he saw around four fire engines going “quite fast” past his shop at around 8am.
