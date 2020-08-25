Fire crews battling blaze at village barn

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a barn in Hockwold cum Wilton Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a barn fire in a Norfolk village.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said five appliances are dealing with the incident in Hockwold cum Wilton after the alarm was raised at around 8.55am.

Kantharuban Yodaraja, shop owner at Hockwold Stores on Main Street, said he saw around four fire engines going “quite fast” past his shop at around 8am.

More to follow.