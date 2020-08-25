Search

Advanced search

Fire crews battling blaze at village barn

PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 August 2020

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a barn in Hockwold cum Wilton Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a barn in Hockwold cum Wilton Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a barn fire in a Norfolk village.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said five appliances are dealing with the incident in Hockwold cum Wilton after the alarm was raised at around 8.55am.

Kantharuban Yodaraja, shop owner at Hockwold Stores on Main Street, said he saw around four fire engines going “quite fast” past his shop at around 8am.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Happy campers! How Norfolk is having a post-lockdown camping boom

Camping has been booming in Norfolk. Among those enjoying a holiday under canvas at Breck Farm in north Norfolk were Vicky Brown and James Walker, and their children Emma, six and three-year-old twins Charlie and Hannah. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

How Norwich’s smallest coffee shop is thriving even with social distancing

Fika Coffee Shop said to be one of the smallest coffee shops in the world, and definitely Norwich. Owner Mark.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

‘No cause for panic’: communities react after coronavirus outbreak in factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Father and son rescued as they clung to groyne

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood