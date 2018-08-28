Search

Advanced search

Dog sitting business remembers the canines from World War One

PUBLISHED: 15:34 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 05 November 2018

Barking Mad is inviting people to remember the dogs involved in World War One. Picture: Barking Mad

Barking Mad is inviting people to remember the dogs involved in World War One. Picture: Barking Mad

Archant

A dog sitting company is celebrating the role that canines played in World War One this Remembrance Day.

Barking Mad, Norwich, has been working this year to champion the benefits of dog companionship.

In World War One, canines played a variety of roles including sentry dogs, casualty dogs and messengers. It has also been highlighted how companionship provided comfort for soldiers at war.

The company has been working with Dogs for Good to sponsor an assistance dog in training named Prince.

Helen Tyler, of Barking Mad South Norwich, said: “Barking Mad is a huge advocate of remembering the special dogs in our lives, founding the UK’s first annual Dog Remembrance Month with events such as memory walks and coffee mornings.”

A Facebook support group for those who have loved and lost a beloved pet has also been created.

The Dog Bereavement and Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Group has more than 1,100 members who can talk openly about the grief of losing a pet.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast