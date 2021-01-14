Funeral directors flooded again as village hit by downpour

Published: 4:01 PM January 14, 2021

Barker Family Funeral Services, in Long Stratton, were alerted at around 10am this morning after a field behind the property started to flood due to bad weather. - Credit: Belinda Ramsay

A village's funeral directors has been flooded for the second time since Christmas, caused by heavy rain on "already saturated ground".

Barker Family Funeral Services, in Long Stratton, was alerted at around 10am on Thursday after a field behind the property started to flood.

When co-owner Belinda Ramsay arrived at around 11am, she said water had already entered the building, on The Street.

A fire engine arrived at the scene and pumped water from the field and the old farm buildings, located behind the funeral directors, onto the road and into the drains.

Ms Ramsay said it was the second time their business had been hit, after the town was affected by severe flooding over Christmas.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

She said: “Our business has flooded again, the same as it did on the 23rd. It’s coming off a field behind our premises.

“But thanks to the gentlemen at the phone shop, we were able to get sandbags there earlier.

“Hopefully we have stopped further water going in. But we were still in the process of drying out from the last flood.

“If it carries on raining, we might just end up back where we were.”

A spokesman from South Norfolk Council said it was an "isolated incident" in Long Stratton and it was not expecting the same level of flooding as at Christmas.

They added: "We are monitoring the situation and we have restocked all of our sandbag sites.”

On December 24 a month’s-worth of rainfall fell in 24 hours over parts of the county.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Long Stratton was one of the worst hit areas.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Given further rainfall, highways teams have been busy responding to a number of flooding related incidents , visiting sites to assess and alleviate issues where we can.

"Despite routine maintenance and additional works carried out over the last two weeks many systems have again been overwhelmed as the heavy rain has been falling on already saturated ground and full drainage ditches, leading to surface water taking longer to drain away than usual.

"If you’re out for an essential journey, please do drive with extra care.”

In Long Stratton flood boards are in place to help warn motorists and a tanker and a fire engine have been on site pumping away excess water to prevent flooding of properties.