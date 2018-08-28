Bark in the Dark charity walk is a glowing success

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas canines and their festive-feeling owners gathered in Thetford Forest for a glow in the dark charity walk.

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bark in the Park, run by pet charity Blue Cross, saw people from across the region enjoy carol singers, seasonal decorations, and Santa on Saturday, December 22, at Thetford High Lodge.

Abbi Lawrence, from Sudbury said: “It was a lovely event. The walk itself was made wonderful by the full moon shinny down on us through the trees and the beautiful fairy lights scattered along the walk, so we knew we were going the right way!

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We heard that over 400 tickets were sold which is just amazing for such a worthwhile charity. My Jack Russell, Beagle, Manchester Terrier cross Jack and I live in Suffolk but travelled to the event as it looked such a good idea and we always enjoyed Blue Cross events.”

