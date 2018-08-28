Search

Bark in the Dark charity walk is a glowing success

PUBLISHED: 14:08 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 24 December 2018

Dogs and their humans taking part in the Bark in the Dark in Thetford Forest. Show whippets, Mirka, left, who is mum to Melba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dogs and their humans taking part in the Bark in the Dark in Thetford Forest. Show whippets, Mirka, left, who is mum to Melba. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas canines and their festive-feeling owners gathered in Thetford Forest for a glow in the dark charity walk.

Dogs and their humans taking part in the Bark in the Dark in Thetford Forest. Abbi Lawrence and Jack, by the fairy lights on parts of the trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDogs and their humans taking part in the Bark in the Dark in Thetford Forest. Abbi Lawrence and Jack, by the fairy lights on parts of the trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bark in the Park, run by pet charity Blue Cross, saw people from across the region enjoy carol singers, seasonal decorations, and Santa on Saturday, December 22, at Thetford High Lodge.

Abbi Lawrence, from Sudbury said: “It was a lovely event. The walk itself was made wonderful by the full moon shinny down on us through the trees and the beautiful fairy lights scattered along the walk, so we knew we were going the right way!

Dogs and their humans taking part in the Bark in the Dark in Thetford Forest. From left, Charlie Beamis, with Angus; Neil and Liz Riseborough with Stanley, centre, and Crunchie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDogs and their humans taking part in the Bark in the Dark in Thetford Forest. From left, Charlie Beamis, with Angus; Neil and Liz Riseborough with Stanley, centre, and Crunchie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We heard that over 400 tickets were sold which is just amazing for such a worthwhile charity. My Jack Russell, Beagle, Manchester Terrier cross Jack and I live in Suffolk but travelled to the event as it looked such a good idea and we always enjoyed Blue Cross events.”

For more information about Blue Cross visit www.bluecross.org.uk



























































