Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk collectables shop

Published: 4:59 PM June 22, 2021

A crew from BBC Bargain Hunt filmed at a warehouse near King's Lynn - with the episode to be broadcast next week.

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables in Setchey plays host to Bargain Hunt after Eric Knowles and the team along with experts Caroline Hawley and Mark Stacey took over the store.

The show, which can be viewed live on BBC1 on Monday, June 28 at 12.15pm, will kickstart with the blue and red teams being introduced on the shop floor before they scour the antiques centre.

Bargain Hunt team outside The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant. - Credit: The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables

The two teams each have £300 and one hour to buy antiques which they have to sell at auction and try to make a profit.

Once the teams have purchased their antiques, the experts use the leftover money and go shopping. Their purchases are ‘bonus buys’ and then each team has to decide whether or not to take their expert’s item to auction.

But there is said to be a catch.

A statement from The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables said: "Just because it has been bought by an expert doesn’t mean that it’s going to make money - it’s a gamble all round.

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables in Setchey plays host to Bargain Hunt after Eric Knowles and the team along with experts Caroline Hawley and Mark Stacey took over the store. - Credit: The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables

"Eric Knowles then discusses with the auctioneer the chances of each item making or losing money for the teams before the sale.

"The auction begins and the teams get to keep the difference between what they spend on an item and the hammer price at the auction house, it can become very tense indeed."

Filming was described as a great success and the teams are said to be "spoilt for choice", with the shop offering more than 100 exhibitors and dealers.

It is one of the largest antique centre's in the UK with a variety of vintage, retro, stamps, silver, militaria, coins, models, books, jewellery, bygone tools, shabby chic and a vinyl record shop.

Eric Knowles and BBC Bargain Hunt crew filming At The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables. - Credit: The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables

Fiona Harris, Antique Centre manager at the shop, said “What a fantastic day, all of our staff were delighted to welcome the Bargain Hunt team and a thoroughly enjoyable day was had by all, we all look forward to watching it on Monday."