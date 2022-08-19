Bank with only 15 in-branch customers to shut down
- Credit: Google Maps
A high street bank branch which serves just 15 regular customers exclusively for in-person services will close its doors in November.
Barclays has confirmed that its Bridge Street branch in Thetford will shut, leaving four banks remaining in Norfolk’s fourth largest town.
The Thetford branch has seen a 65pc reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020, with 91pc of its customers using alternative banking methods.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.”
The branch will close on Wednesday, November 2. The remaining banks in Thetford are Halifax, Lloyds, Norwich and Peterborough Building Society and Nationwide. The closest Barclays branch will be in Mildenhall.
“It is a shame,” said Julian Chittock, general manager of Thetford Garden Centre and member of Thetford Business Forum. "They're making it really difficult for the person that’s used to going into their local bank."
Less than 10pc of transactions now take place inside bricks-and-mortar banks. But town mayor Jane James feels it's not just the counter services that will be missed.
“Banks used to be the bastions of the high street,” she said. “Your bank manager was almost another member of the business. Suddenly that model has changed, which leaves a real vacuum.”
Ms James is owner of Not Just Books, a bookshop on Riverside Walk. She was preparing to move her accounts to Barclays because of its high street presence, but will now reconsider.
To counteract mass branch closures, ‘banking hubs’ are being piloted across the country, whereby multiple brands share one store. Ms James said this would be an “interesting thing to explore”.
She continued: “My concern is whether you have the understanding of the area, the industries, the local climate. Is there still room for strategic business conversations within that scenario?"
Councillor for Breckland and Thetford Town Mike Brindle said: “The decline in town centre retail hits some people badly. A minority of bank customers rely on the local branch, especially older people.
“It is up to all residents to help preserve our town centre by making regular use of the shops, banks and markets.
“Please don’t rely on other people keeping up the footfall – use it or lose it!”