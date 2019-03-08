What's happened to this Barclays bank?

Damage to the Barclays Bank branch in King's Lynn High Street Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Part of a Barclays Bank branch has been damaged overnight.

A section of the porch at the branch in King's Lynn High Street has collapsed into the street.

Timbers have been left exposed and the pavement below has been cordoned off. Cashpoint machines are out of order.

Police said they were not aware of any incidents at the bank overnight.

We are awaiting a response from Barclays.

