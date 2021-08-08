News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:51 PM August 8, 2021   
A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

An artwork made in the style of Banksy and bearing the artist's name has appeared in Merrivale Model Village.

It is the seventh such piece of street art to have been spotted around Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft since earlier this week - but none have yet been authenticated.

The latest is a miniature cottage with a mouse stencilled on the wall above an old cartwheel, as well as the words 'Go Big or Go Home' daubed on the replica brickwork.

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

The name 'Banksy' is scrawled on the gable wall.

Frank Newsome, who runs the model village with his wife Frances, said: "We saw it this morning when we were out doing our check. We said, 'That's not one of our cottages'.

"It's in a completely different style altogether. As soon as we saw the markings on the sides, we thought it was in a Banksy sort of style.

A collage of three of the four Banksy-styled street art works around the East Coast.

Three of the four "Banksys" spotted in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds / Julie Martin / Andrew Page / Archant

You may also want to watch:

"I thought it was fantastic. We didn't have an inkling until this morning."

At first they removed the model cottage before putting it back as it is being "such a draw" for visitors.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  3. 3 Locals' fury at pet and horse crematorium plan
  1. 4 Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend
  2. 5 Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year
  3. 6 Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns
  4. 7 Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes
  5. 8 Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land
  6. 9 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
  7. 10 Can you get a table at one of Norfolk's hottest new restaurants?

"People are free to come and see it again," said Mr Newsome.


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The artwork depicts a man and a woman dancing while an accordionist plays.

Has Banksy been in Great Yarmouth?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bird's Eye View of Norwich and Colney Village

New virus named after Norfolk village

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
WASPI women protesting

'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus