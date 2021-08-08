'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
- Credit: Merrivale Model Village
An artwork made in the style of Banksy and bearing the artist's name has appeared in Merrivale Model Village.
It is the seventh such piece of street art to have been spotted around Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft since earlier this week - but none have yet been authenticated.
The latest is a miniature cottage with a mouse stencilled on the wall above an old cartwheel, as well as the words 'Go Big or Go Home' daubed on the replica brickwork.
The name 'Banksy' is scrawled on the gable wall.
Frank Newsome, who runs the model village with his wife Frances, said: "We saw it this morning when we were out doing our check. We said, 'That's not one of our cottages'.
"It's in a completely different style altogether. As soon as we saw the markings on the sides, we thought it was in a Banksy sort of style.
"I thought it was fantastic. We didn't have an inkling until this morning."
At first they removed the model cottage before putting it back as it is being "such a draw" for visitors.
"People are free to come and see it again," said Mr Newsome.