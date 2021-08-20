News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Banksy artwork back on display in Cromer with added protection

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:49 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 5:42 PM August 20, 2021
The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product.

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Banksy fans can once again snap photos with the crab artwork on Cromer Beach as work has been completed to protect it. 

Last Friday (August 13), graffiti artist Banksy confirmed he was behind work along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast with a video on Instagram titled 'A Great British Spraycation'.

This included a stencilled piece on the East Prom in Cromer of a crab with a shell on its back holding a sign saying 'luxury rentals only' facing several other crabs without shells.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has now completed work coating the artwork with varnish to protect it from the elements, as it sits on a sea defence below the high water mark, for as long as possible. 

It will also combat any attempts to cover it, such as the defacing seen on the rat cocktail Banksy graffiti in Lowestoft.

The message of the Cromer piece comments on second homes and rising house prices in North Norfolk, which NNDC said is one of the core themes in its recently published Housing Strategy for 2021-25.

On Thursday (August 19), graffiti referencing a conspiracy theory appeared above the crabs, which was fully removed by NNDC's property services team on Friday morning.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

two children under a brightly coloured umbrella on a country road in the rain

Norfolk Live

Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Holland, 32, had been driving his car on the A47 near Brundall when he was "cut up" by a van

Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon