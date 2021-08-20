Banksy artwork back on display in Cromer with added protection

Video

Published: 4:49 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM August 20, 2021

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Banksy fans can once again snap photos with the crab artwork on Cromer Beach as work has been completed to protect it.

BANKSY: We've finished our protective works on the #Banksy piece in Cromer, applying a special coating to it to preserve it for as long as possible under the high water mark



The piece is ready to view and we can now enjoy it for much longer! Details: https://t.co/cX0FK53e7b pic.twitter.com/3ggpLBqTX9 — North Norfolk District Council (@NorthNorfolkDC) August 20, 2021

Last Friday (August 13), graffiti artist Banksy confirmed he was behind work along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast with a video on Instagram titled 'A Great British Spraycation'.

This included a stencilled piece on the East Prom in Cromer of a crab with a shell on its back holding a sign saying 'luxury rentals only' facing several other crabs without shells.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has now completed work coating the artwork with varnish to protect it from the elements, as it sits on a sea defence below the high water mark, for as long as possible.

It will also combat any attempts to cover it, such as the defacing seen on the rat cocktail Banksy graffiti in Lowestoft.

The message of the Cromer piece comments on second homes and rising house prices in North Norfolk, which NNDC said is one of the core themes in its recently published Housing Strategy for 2021-25.

On Thursday (August 19), graffiti referencing a conspiracy theory appeared above the crabs, which was fully removed by NNDC's property services team on Friday morning.