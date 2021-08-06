Another possible Banksy appears - this time in Lowestoft
- Credit: Julie Martin
A possible Banksy artwork has appeared in Lowestoft and has got locals wondering whether the elusive graffiti artist has visited the town.
It comes after a large street art mural was painted behind a bus stop in Great Yarmouth today (August 6) also closely resembling the work of the graffiti artists.
Julie Martin, who lives in Lowestoft, came across the work on a wall outside the former Lowestoft Electrical shop on London Road North, just by Regent Street.
She said: "I just thought it looked like a quality piece of work and very like a Banksy.
"The effort of lifting the paving slab, scattering concrete pieces & building the sand castle surely is the work of a good artiste.
"I think it's a great piece of work, whoever created it.
You may also want to watch:
"Will it be good for Lowestoft?
"If it brings people to the town, they will see how empty and deprived our high street has become."
Most Read
- 1 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
- 2 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 4 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
- 5 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
- 6 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 7 Fraudster who left customers 'angry and disappointed' avoids jail
- 8 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
- 9 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 10 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
Banksy's team have been approached for comment.