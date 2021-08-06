Another possible Banksy appears - this time in Lowestoft

Published: 3:41 PM August 6, 2021

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent Road at the former Lowestoft Electrical premises. - Credit: Julie Martin

A possible Banksy artwork has appeared in Lowestoft and has got locals wondering whether the elusive graffiti artist has visited the town.

It comes after a large street art mural was painted behind a bus stop in Great Yarmouth today (August 6) also closely resembling the work of the graffiti artists.

Julie Martin, who lives in Lowestoft, came across the work on a wall outside the former Lowestoft Electrical shop on London Road North, just by Regent Street.

She said: "I just thought it looked like a quality piece of work and very like a Banksy.

"The effort of lifting the paving slab, scattering concrete pieces & building the sand castle surely is the work of a good artiste.

"I think it's a great piece of work, whoever created it.

"Will it be good for Lowestoft?

"If it brings people to the town, they will see how empty and deprived our high street has become."

Banksy's team have been approached for comment.