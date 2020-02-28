Motorists urged to be kind after road workers suffer abuse in city centre

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Road workers in Norwich city centre have been getting abuse from frustrated drivers, prompting signs to be erected calling for motorists to be kind.

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Roadworks are currently taking place at Bank Plain in the city, with major improvement works schedule to take place up until March 27.

It means that one of the city centre's main routes will be closed for up to 12 weeks, Transport for Norwich conceded would "cause some frustration for affected drivers."

Hhowever some motorists have been venting their frustration at those on scene who are carrying out the work, with one saying that they had been subjected to abuse on a regular basis.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: "We get it all the time - sadly it's a regular occurence in our line of work.

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

"We understand that it's annoying for people who want to come through here, but it's not our fault.

"We're just doing our jobs, so it's sad when we get the abuse."

The work at Bank Plain began on January 13, with signed diversion routes in place as work to widen the footpath, create a segregated cycle lane and provide better access for cyclists is carried out.

The road's closure was announced in December 2019, but some drivers are still getting caught out.

A second worker, who also did not want to be named, spoke of an incident this week when a driver started shouting at him after he told the driver that he could not come through.

He said: " A driver came up and asked to go through the road. When I told him he couldn't, he kicked off and started shouting.

"He said to me 'well you lot are allowed to come through', and I was shocked. That's because we're doing the work here!

"It was ridiculous."

Below the standard road closure sign, a second notice has been put in place asking people to be kind to the workers and warning them that CCTV is in use.

The sign reads: "Please treeat our staff with respect and follow instructions."