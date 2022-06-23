News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bank of England warns people have 100 days to use old £20 and £50 notes

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:55 AM June 23, 2022
Image of bank notes. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

People have just 100 days to get rid of their old £20 and £50 notes. - Credit: PA

The Bank of England has warned people they have just 100 days to either use or exchange their old £20 and £50 notes before they lose legal tender status.

Both notes will no longer be accepted from Friday, September 30, with the bank urging people to take them to their local branch or the Post Office if they are not going to spend them.

There is more than £6bn worth of paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith, and over £8bn worth of paper £50 banknotes featuring entrepreneur Matthew Boulton and engineer James Watt, still in circulation.

That is more than 300 million individual £20 banknotes, and 160 million paper £50 banknotes.

It comes as the new polymer £50 banknote featuring Bletchley Park codebreaker and scientist Alan Turing celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Bank of England chief cashier Sarah John said: “The majority of paper banknotes have now been taken out of circulation, but a significant number remain in the economy, so we’re asking you to check if you have any at home.

“For the next 100 days, these can still be used or deposited at your bank in the normal way.”

United Kingdom

