When are the bank holidays this Christmas?

Looking forward to having some time off this Christmas?

This year we get to enjoy some extended periods off due to when the bank holidays fall in December and January.

As Christmas Day and New Year's Day are on a weekend, the bank holidays have been rearranged for during the week.

This year there will be bank holidays on Monday, December 26, Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2.

There is also a chance 2023 will include an extra bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles II, but this is yet to be confirmed with some sources saying it is "likely but not guaranteed".