News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

When are the bank holidays this Christmas?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:00 PM November 6, 2022
The Tunnel of Light is switched on in Norwich ahead of Christmas 2021 William and Nathan Smith Bylin

Norwich's Christmas Tunnel of Lights - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Looking forward to having some time off this Christmas?

This year we get to enjoy some extended periods off due to when the bank holidays fall in December and January.

As Christmas Day and New Year's Day are on a weekend, the bank holidays have been rearranged for during the week. 

MORE: 7 of the biggest Christmas markets to visit in Norfolk in 2022

This year there will be bank holidays on Monday, December 26, Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2.

There is also a chance 2023 will include an extra bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles II, but this is yet to be confirmed with some sources saying it is "likely but not guaranteed".

Christmas
Norfolk

Don't Miss

James Collier with the pargetting he is creating at a house in Oulton, which was formerly a pub call

Is this Norfolk's last remaining pargeter?

Derin Clark

Author Picture Icon
Festive fun as Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas | Video

Revealed: The star turning on Norwich's Christmas lights this year

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
mundesley

Council planning to buy seaside property to ease housing pressures

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Manager Alison Davies at the newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss.

Food and Drink

New café opens inside furniture superstore and is already proving popular

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon