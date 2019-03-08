Search

The heat is on - Bank Holiday Monday temperatures set to soar to 33C

PUBLISHED: 08:13 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 26 August 2019

Six-year-old Julia enjoying the sunshine on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk is set to feel the heat this Bank Holiday Monday, with temperatures potentially soaring as high as 33C.

Two-year-old Robyn Hallgren enjoying a giant-sized ice cream on Sheringham promenade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLTwo-year-old Robyn Hallgren enjoying a giant-sized ice cream on Sheringham promenade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Already this weekend, the county has been basking in the August sun, with revellers flocking to soak up the rays.

And forecasters say today will be equally glorious, with temperatures inland set to surpass to 30C mark.

A Tweet from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest says: "East Anglia today: Another hot day across most of the region with early mist clearing to leave long spells of sunshine.

Map showing forecast temperatures around Norfolk on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: WeatherquestMap showing forecast temperatures around Norfolk on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Weatherquest

"Light east to southeasterly winds will keep it a little fresher on the coast (22-25C), while temperatures inland climb in 31-33C."

