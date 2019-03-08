Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

All the Bank Holiday Monday public transport changes you need to know

PUBLISHED: 09:08 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 26 August 2019

A First Eastern Counties bus in Norfolk sunshine

A First Eastern Counties bus in Norfolk sunshine

Archant

Whether you're out and about by road or rail this bank holiday, public transport services across Norfolk are affected by Bank Holiday Monday timetable changes.

Buses in north Norfolk will be running an altered timetable, after Sanders Coaches said they would operating a Sunday service.

A spokesperson said: "We are operating a Sunday service today due to the bank holiday.

"It looks like we are in for another beautiful day so make sure you remember the sun cream."

While First buses, who operate services across Norfolk and Suffolk, also announced passengers could expect a Sunday timetable.

A double decker bus makes its way along Red Lion Street, one of Aylsham's historic town centre streets. Picture: STUART ANDERSONA double decker bus makes its way along Red Lion Street, one of Aylsham's historic town centre streets. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

And train travellers from Norfolk using Greater Anglia (GA) services leaving from London Liverpool Street will be faced with amended services to Hertford East, Stansted Airport, Cambridge and Cambridge North.

A GA spokesperson said: "As a result of Bank Holiday Monday, there will be amended services."

The rail provider advised passengers to check their journey planner on the GA website or app before travelling.

Have you been affected by travel delays in Norfolk this bank holiday?

- Email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder...from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

‘I don’t accuse my players in public’ - Farke on Chelsea criticism

Moritz Leitner sums up the disappointment after Norwich City's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man rescued from van on A11

A man was rescued from a van following a crash on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder...from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

‘I don’t accuse my players in public’ - Farke on Chelsea criticism

Moritz Leitner sums up the disappointment after Norwich City's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man rescued from van on A11

A man was rescued from a van following a crash on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder...from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists