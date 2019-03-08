All the Bank Holiday Monday public transport changes you need to know
PUBLISHED: 09:08 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 26 August 2019
Archant
Whether you're out and about by road or rail this bank holiday, public transport services across Norfolk are affected by Bank Holiday Monday timetable changes.
Buses in north Norfolk will be running an altered timetable, after Sanders Coaches said they would operating a Sunday service.
A spokesperson said: "We are operating a Sunday service today due to the bank holiday.
"It looks like we are in for another beautiful day so make sure you remember the sun cream."
While First buses, who operate services across Norfolk and Suffolk, also announced passengers could expect a Sunday timetable.
And train travellers from Norfolk using Greater Anglia (GA) services leaving from London Liverpool Street will be faced with amended services to Hertford East, Stansted Airport, Cambridge and Cambridge North.
A GA spokesperson said: "As a result of Bank Holiday Monday, there will be amended services."
The rail provider advised passengers to check their journey planner on the GA website or app before travelling.
Have you been affected by travel delays in Norfolk this bank holiday?
- Email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk