All the Bank Holiday Monday public transport changes you need to know

A First Eastern Counties bus in Norfolk sunshine Archant

Whether you're out and about by road or rail this bank holiday, public transport services across Norfolk are affected by Bank Holiday Monday timetable changes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

BANK HOLIDAY BUSES...We'll be running a Sunday timetable today. See our website or get the app for times and maps. https://t.co/3pkA7S8REp — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) August 26, 2019

Buses in north Norfolk will be running an altered timetable, after Sanders Coaches said they would operating a Sunday service.

A spokesperson said: "We are operating a Sunday service today due to the bank holiday.

"It looks like we are in for another beautiful day so make sure you remember the sun cream."

While First buses, who operate services across Norfolk and Suffolk, also announced passengers could expect a Sunday timetable.

A double decker bus makes its way along Red Lion Street, one of Aylsham's historic town centre streets. Picture: STUART ANDERSON A double decker bus makes its way along Red Lion Street, one of Aylsham's historic town centre streets. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

And train travellers from Norfolk using Greater Anglia (GA) services leaving from London Liverpool Street will be faced with amended services to Hertford East, Stansted Airport, Cambridge and Cambridge North.

A GA spokesperson said: "As a result of Bank Holiday Monday, there will be amended services."

The rail provider advised passengers to check their journey planner on the GA website or app before travelling.

Have you been affected by travel delays in Norfolk this bank holiday?

Good morning #NorthNorfolk



We are operating a Sunday service today due to the bank holiday 26/8/19

It looks like we are in for another beautiful day so make sure you remember the sun cream!#bankholiday #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/kglhqNKqfO — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) August 26, 2019

- Email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk

TODAY: As a result of Bank Holiday Monday, there will be amended services: https://t.co/hHwxXbMvZg. pic.twitter.com/LVDCa39ELO — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 26, 2019

You may also want to watch: