WATCH: Zoo animals enjoy donated Christmas trees

Banham Zoo has been recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo. Archant

A Norfolk zoo ran a drive to get people to donate old Christmas trees once again this year - an idea that appears to have gone down rather well with its residents.

Banham Zoo was inundated with trees last winter after hundreds of people and businesses got on board with the idea, and the centre has received lots again this year to be used as food, bedding and even playthings for the animals that live there.

Primates and big cats love to play with the unwanted festive firs, as proven in a video released by the zoo which shows the animals making the most of people's recycled trees.

Mike Woolham, animal manager at Banham Zoo, said: "The Christmas trees are a really welcome addition to our enrichment programme for our animals, and the video show quite clearly the benefit they receive from these donations.

"Any trees left over are going to be chipped to provide additional substrate that can be used around the zoo in the animal enclosures and flower beds, so everything is ultimately recycled."