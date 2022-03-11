News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Keepers at Norfolk zoo 'devastated' after death of beloved sea lion

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:13 PM March 11, 2022
Emmett died after undergoing a veterinary procedure that he was unable to recover from.

Keepers at a Norfolk zoo are "devastated" following the death of a sea lion.

Banham Zoo's male sea lion Emmett died last week after undergoing a veterinary procedure that he was unable to recover from.

The zoo is still awaiting test results from the post-mortem examination which has been carried out.

Emmett arrived at Banham Zoo in 2018.

Having arrived at the zoo in 2018, Emmett was one of the first animals in Sea Lion Bay and is said to have enjoyed training sessions where he was taught new behaviours.

A spokesman for Banham Zoo said: "The keepers are devastated by his loss, especially those who worked closely with him and forged an incredible bond.

"Our sea lions are trained to a high level for husbandry reasons and to achieve this the animals have to trust their keepers, which Emmett certainly did.

"He will be sorely missed by all."

