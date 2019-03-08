Search

Animals lovers given chance to earn money looking after elephants, giraffes and monkeys

PUBLISHED: 10:58 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 09 July 2019

Banham Zoo celebrating World Lemur Festival. Education officer Charlotte Blyth feeding the Lemurs. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A six hour zookeeper experience at Banham Zoo would set you back £220, but for those with the right qualifications there is a new opportunity to earn money for taking care of animals including leopards, sloths, and spider monkeys.

The three-week-old Grevy's Zebra at Banham Zoo, with his mum Rosarie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe three-week-old Grevy's Zebra at Banham Zoo, with his mum Rosarie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Zoo is on the hunt for a new animal keeper to work with its diverse collection of animals, which features more than 2,000 different species.

The role, posted on the zoo's website, is open to people with at least four years experience working at a zoo and either an Advanced National Certificate in the Management of Zoo Animals or Diploma in the Management of Zoo and Aquarium Animals.

The successful candidate will be in charge of the day to day care of the zoo's residents, handling them and teaching other staff about husbandry.

Margaash and his sisters at Banham Zoo in 2011. PHOTO: Banham ZooMargaash and his sisters at Banham Zoo in 2011. PHOTO: Banham Zoo

The advert writes: "The successful candidates will also be able to demonstrate excellent communication skills and have an understanding and interest in modern zoo animal management, including animal enrichment and training using operant conditioning methods."

Based at Banham Zoo the park's new keeper will work 40 hours a week and three weekends in four.

For more information visit the Banham Zoo website.

