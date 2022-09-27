News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Popular bird show at Norfolk zoo closed amid bird flu outbreak

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:16 PM September 27, 2022
Penguin Cove at Banham Zoo is closed until further notice

Penguin Cove at Banham Zoo is closed until further notice - Credit: Banham Zoo

A much-loved bird show at a Norfolk zoo has been closed until further notice following an outbreak of bird flu.

Banham Zoo confirmed on Tuesday (September 27) that the Birds of the World Show will not be running and Penguin Cove will remain closed until further notice.

As East Anglia's outbreak gathers momentum, the government declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to prevent the disease spreading further.

It comes as the UK is in the middle of its worst-ever bird flu outbreak, with more than 150 confirmed cases - including five at farms in Norfolk and Suffolk in the last seven days.

The outbreak is considered a major concern for the region's poultry industry, and also for its wild bird colonies.

It makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers in the affected area - ranging from commercial farms to backyard hobbyists - to follow a number of heightened biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.

