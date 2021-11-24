News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Endangered tiger cubs confirmed as brother and sister by Banham Zoo

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:48 PM November 24, 2021
Seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs begin to explore their enclosure with first time mum Mishka at Banham Zoo

Seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs begin to explore their enclosure with first time mum Mishka at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Two endangered tiger cubs born at Banham Zoo have been confirmed as brother and sister.

First-time mother Mishka, aged six, gave birth to the pair at Banham Zoo in Norfolk on October 7.

The Amur tiger cubs have yet to be named, and keepers announced their genders this week – with one male and one female.

There are thought to be around 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, with the species classed as endangered.

Mishka moved to Banham Zoo from Woburn Safari Park in May as part of the European Breeding Programme for the species, intended to protect endangered animals from extinction.

Seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs begin to explore their enclosure with first time mum Mishka at Banham Zoo

Seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs begin to explore their enclosure with first time mum Mishka at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

She had been identified as a genetically compatible mate for Banham Zoo’s resident male Amur tiger called Kuzma, aged 13.

Amur tigers are the largest of the world’s big cats as well as the heaviest.

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  2. 2 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
  3. 3 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
  1. 4 Mum's tribute to 'amazing' son amid mental health plea
  2. 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 6 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
  4. 7 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
  5. 8 Weather warning as strong winds set to hit Norfolk this weekend
  6. 9 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
  7. 10 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Adult males can weigh up to 360kg (56 stone 9lbs) and reach 2.3 metres (7 foot 6ins) in length.

They are solitary animals found primarily in Russia, where they live in forests and have large territories, which they scent-mark to communicate to other tigers.

Also known as Siberian tigers, they are one of nine subspecies of tiger – three of which are now extinct.

Due to its Siberian habitat, the Amur tiger has a long coat of fur and a large ruff around its jawline.

Amur tiger mothers seek out secluded den sites to protect their offspring from potential predators and to shelter them form the worst of the elements.

Amur tiger Mishka carries one of her seven-week-old cubs at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. The endangered cu

Amur tiger Mishka carries one of her seven-week-old cubs at Banham Zoo in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Keepers at Banham Zoo provided Mishka with a purpose-built cubbing box inside one of the dens.

Oliver Lewis-McDonald, team leader of carnivores, said both cubs appear to be developing well.

Amur tigers are born blind, but the cubs have since opened their eyes and started to explore their outdoor enclosure for the first time this month.

South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1101 at Welney is passible again after two months under water

Data

Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Norfolk Live News

Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon