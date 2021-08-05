Zoo gets £100k to help crayfish
A popular zoo in Norfolk has received nearly £100,000 of government funding to help boost nature recovery across the county.
The £95,300 grant will give Banham Zoo, collaborating with the Norfolk Rivers Trust, the opportunity to build an on-site hatchery which will help protect the population numbers of the local white-clawed crayfish.
Sarah Lee, living collections coordinator at the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), said: "Sadly our native crayfish face local extinction unless urgent action is taken.
"Over the next few months we will build the on-site hatchery which will enable us to successfully rear and release these endangered native freshwater invertebrates back into the wild."
Ursula Juta, education and catchment manager at Norfolk Rivers Trust, said: "We hope that the new breeding facility will inspire visitors to learn more about our native species and highlight the importance of biosecurity."
To find out more information about the Zoological Society of East Anglia’s conservation work visit www.banhamzoo.co.uk
