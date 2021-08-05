Published: 7:37 AM August 5, 2021

Banham Zoo has been handed almost £100,000 to conserve the endangered white-clawed crayfish. - Credit: Archant

A popular zoo in Norfolk has received nearly £100,000 of government funding to help boost nature recovery across the county.

The £95,300 grant will give Banham Zoo, collaborating with the Norfolk Rivers Trust, the opportunity to build an on-site hatchery which will help protect the population numbers of the local white-clawed crayfish.

Sarah Lee, living collections coordinator at the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), said: "Sadly our native crayfish face local extinction unless urgent action is taken.

"Over the next few months we will build the on-site hatchery which will enable us to successfully rear and release these endangered native freshwater invertebrates back into the wild."

Sarah Lee, living collections coordinator at the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: "“As part of our ongoing commitment to native species conservation, ZSEA are delighted to be awarded a grant from the Green Recovery Challenge Fund." - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

Ursula Juta, education and catchment manager at Norfolk Rivers Trust, said: "We hope that the new breeding facility will inspire visitors to learn more about our native species and highlight the importance of biosecurity."

You may also want to watch:

To find out more information about the Zoological Society of East Anglia’s conservation work visit www.banhamzoo.co.uk