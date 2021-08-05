News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Zoo gets £100k to help crayfish

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 7:37 AM August 5, 2021   
An endangered native white-clawed crayfish

Banham Zoo has been handed almost £100,000 to conserve the endangered white-clawed crayfish. - Credit: Archant

A popular zoo in Norfolk has received nearly £100,000 of government funding to help boost nature recovery across the county.

The £95,300 grant will give Banham Zoo, collaborating with the Norfolk Rivers Trust, the opportunity to build an on-site hatchery which will help protect the population numbers of the local white-clawed crayfish.

Sarah Lee, living collections coordinator at the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), said:  "Sadly our native crayfish face local extinction unless urgent action is taken.

"Over the next few months we will build the on-site hatchery which will enable us to successfully rear and release these endangered native freshwater invertebrates back into the wild."

Sarah Lee holding a crayfish in the palm of her hands.

Sarah Lee, living collections coordinator at the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: "“As part of our ongoing commitment to native species conservation, ZSEA are delighted to be awarded a grant from the Green Recovery Challenge Fund." - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

Ursula Juta, education and catchment manager at Norfolk Rivers Trust, said: "We hope that the new breeding facility will inspire visitors to learn more about our native species and highlight the importance of biosecurity."

You may also want to watch:

To find out more information about the Zoological Society of East Anglia’s conservation work visit www.banhamzoo.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 New virus named after Norfolk village
  3. 3 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  1. 4 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  2. 5 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
  3. 6 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
  4. 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: 'Major bid' submitted for Armstrong
  6. 9 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
  7. 10 Lord mayor criticises campaigner in email - and mistakenly copies them in
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cloud Nine's website gave the impression of a festival atmosphere but campers reported a lack of activities.

'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus