Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:32 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 03 February 2019

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

Neighbours of a factory which recently apologised for flooding near homes which caused a “rotting flesh smell” were visibly upset as they voiced their frustration at a public meeting on Saturday.

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany WalesCounty Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting at Connaught Hall, Attleborough, to raise concerns about odour and noise problems from the Banham Poultry processing plant on Station Road.

The meeting was chaired by county councillor Rhodri Oliver, who vowed to take the issue to leader of Breckland Council, William Nunn.

Among the claims made were lorries spilling foul-smelling waste on pavements, an increase in rats in the town and alarms being set off in the factory in the early hours of the morning.

One woman, who lives on Blenheim Drive, was reduced to tears as she told the room her sleep had been seriously affected by “constant noise” coming from the plant and that her health was suffering as a result.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

She said: “The noise has got significantly worse since before Christmas and I’ve been made to feel isolated by the Environment Agency when I’ve tried to report the problem.

“It’s a low rumbling noise that gets worse and worse as the night goes on and without the support of my neighbours I don’t think I would have got through this.”

Mr Oliver said the problem was the joint responsibility of Breckland Council and the Environment Agency but that he believed there had been complacency in finding a solution.

He said: “We’re putting this issue solidly back onto the council’s agenda and the situation is very much live again.

“It does not matter what the company claims to contribute to the local community and creating jobs is no excuse for inflicting immeasurable suffering.”

He added he was hopeful that now the new owners would make money available to invest in fixing ongoing issues.

No Banham Poultry representative attended the meeting, but a letter from spokesperson Sarah Hardy said the factory apologised for the recent issues and said an equipment failure was to blame.

She added: “My team and I are looking to putting an improved preventative action plan in place to ensure this problem does not reoccur.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘This has devastated me’ – Enthusiast gutted by loss of 9/11 NYPD command vehicle and classic cars in brutal fire

The major fire damage caused to the classic vehicles at Boasts Industrial Park in Worlingham. Mr Boast with one of the destroyed vehicles. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists