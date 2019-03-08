Investigation continues after person severely injured in Banham Poultry fire

Health and safety officers are continuing to investigate a fire at a Norfolk factory which led to one person being airlifted to hospital.

The blaze started at Banham Poultry on Station Road, Attleborough around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Health and Safety Executive officers attended the scene and opened an investigation into the cause.

An HSE spokesperson said today: “HSE’s enquiries into this incident are continuing. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Fire crews from Attleborough, Hingham, Thetford and Earlham extinguished the fire and paramedics treated one person for suspected electrical burns before they were airlifted to the nearest specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex.

The fire occurred less than six months after the bodies of two subcontractors from a pest control company were discovered at the Attleborough factory in October 2018.

Norfolk Constabulary said it was continuing to lead a joint criminal investigation into the deaths alongside HSE, which is providing technical and forensic support.