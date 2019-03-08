Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Inquest into factory deaths adjourned as investigations are ongoing

PUBLISHED: 13:12 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 11 July 2019

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

An inquest has been adjourned into the death of two workers at a Norfolk factory.

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

You may also want to watch:

A pre-inquest review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Neil Moon, 49, Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding, Lincolnshire, and Jonathan Collins, 34, Changi Road, Watton, was held on Thursday, July 11 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, who held the hearing, said investigations into the deaths were ongoing and adjourned for another pre-inquest review on October 3.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am on October 4, 2018, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.

Most Read

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott

This is no ordinary promotion – this is an M&S promotion: Man lands dream job

Heading to the big city: Paul Rich is going to be the new boss of menswear at Marks & Spencer's biggest store in the UK in Marble Arch, London. Photo: Paul Rich/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists