Inquest into factory deaths adjourned as investigations are ongoing
PUBLISHED: 13:12 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 11 July 2019
An inquest has been adjourned into the death of two workers at a Norfolk factory.
Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.
A pre-inquest review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Neil Moon, 49, Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding, Lincolnshire, and Jonathan Collins, 34, Changi Road, Watton, was held on Thursday, July 11 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, who held the hearing, said investigations into the deaths were ongoing and adjourned for another pre-inquest review on October 3.
Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am on October 4, 2018, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.
