Inquest into factory deaths adjourned as investigations are ongoing

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

An inquest has been adjourned into the death of two workers at a Norfolk factory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin. Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

You may also want to watch:

A pre-inquest review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Neil Moon, 49, Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding, Lincolnshire, and Jonathan Collins, 34, Changi Road, Watton, was held on Thursday, July 11 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, who held the hearing, said investigations into the deaths were ongoing and adjourned for another pre-inquest review on October 3.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am on October 4, 2018, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.