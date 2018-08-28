Village tradition saved after tree ruined hours after it was put up

The people of Banham are able to have their Christmas carol service around their tree thanks to some quick thinking. PHOTO: Kat Sofley Archant

A village Christmas tradition has been saved after its Christmas tree was ruined hours after being put up.

The village of Banham was shocked on Saturday morning when for unknown reasons the 1,000 lights on the public Christmas tree put up on Friday lunchtime were found torn off.

Every year the people of Banham, near Attleborough, sing Christmas carols around the tree. This year’s event was due to take place at 6pm on Saturday.

However, parish councillor Kat Sofley and five other community members were able to fix the situation before Saturday lunchtime, taking down the old decorations and using lights from a event the previous weekend, supplied by The Christmas Fair Group.

Councillor Sofley said: “We are very happy about how things turned out. Banham is a good community.”

The Parish Council Fund the tree every year and put it up with the help of the church members and community volunteers.