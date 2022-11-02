How Royal Engineer bounced back from 'soul-destroying' injury

Josh Green (centre) with his uncle (left) and his dad - Mr Green is organising a banger race event for Help for Heroes - Credit: Josh Green

When Josh Green suffered a serious injury during his time in the Royal Engineers, his world was turned upside down.

Having joined the army straight after leaving school, he spent 11 years in the armed forces - until a tank radiator was dropped on his shoulder and snapped it.

“I went through rehab and have to wear a brace now, but the injury meant I could not shoot a rifle and there was no way for me to advance up the ranks, so I left," he said.

"It was soul-destroying, as that was all I wanted to do."

At an all-time low in his life, Mr Green was grateful to receive support from armed forces charity Help for Heroes.

"Help for Heroes really helped," he added. "They put me on a course to help me with my outlook on life. They had a place where veterans could meet and support one another.

“Whether it was physical or mental health problems, we were all in the same boat and helping one another.

“They also helped my rehab, giving me access to one of the top physios in the country.”

Thanks to the charity's assistance, Mr Green threw himself into his passion for cars and now runs his own garage.

Carnage at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: Steve Williams. - Credit: Archant

The 31-year-old also found a love for banger racing and now has a number of good friends from the banger community.

To give something back to Help for Heroes, Mr Green, from Norwich, is hosting a charity banger race on Sunday, November 6 to raise money for the charity.

Called War of the Worlds, last year's inaugural event at Swaffham Raceway featured 25 drivers representing teams from around the world.

This time, even more drivers - 47 in total - will get behind the wheel as they compete for a cash prize.

Mr Green has again rallied support from local firms. Norfolk Tank Museum is taking along a tank for the parade lap, Abbey Cranes is supplying transport and numerous other businesses are providing prizes for a raffle.

Drivers and the raceway owners are also lending their support to the fundraising effort.

Having raised £1,200 in 2021, Mr Green hopes to see that figure double as the event grows.