Did you hear a mysterious explosion in this Norfolk town?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 07 December 2018

Recreation Road in North Walsham, looking towards Millfield Primary School. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A loud bang has shaken up a Norfolk neighbourhood, but questions linger over the source of the noise.

A resident who lives near Millfield Primary School in North Walsham, said she heard an “almighty bang” at around 11.30am this morning (Friday, December 7).

She said she initially feared the worst.

She said: I live next door to the primary school and immediately thought that it had exploded. The house vibrated.

“People all over the estate heard it but there seems to be no evidence at all of what on earth it was.”

Claire Arnold, the school’s secretary, said they had also heard the bang.

She said it did not originate from the school and they were also at a loss to explain the noise.

She said: “We did hear it but we don’t know what it was. It sounded like a flare, like the ones they have in Cromer when the lifeboats go out.”

-Did you hear the bang or can you explain what it was? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

