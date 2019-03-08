Video

Is this machine better at free-kicks than Mario Vrancic?

Ball Launcher General Manager Pete Doolin, NCFA Chief Executive Gavin Lemmon, NCFA Chairman Michael Banham & Ball Launcher Managing Director Daniel Judge. Photo: NCFA NCFA

When it comes to putting the ball where he wants to, Norwich City’s Mario Vrancic is a machine.

NCFA Chairman Michael Banham and NCFA Chief Executive Gavin Lemmon try out the Ball Launcher training tool. Photo: Oliver Harrison NCFA Chairman Michael Banham and NCFA Chief Executive Gavin Lemmon try out the Ball Launcher training tool. Photo: Oliver Harrison

But could he do it to perfection 200 times in an hour? That is where a real machine comes in - and it is being launched across Norfolk.

Norfolk FA and Essex firm Ball Launcher took to the Carrow Road turf at the Norfolk Junior Cup final on Wednesday to announce a partnership, bringing the training machine to clubs across the county.

Ball Launcher is designed to save time and trouble during training sessions by delivering repeated, accurate shots and crosses.

The sponsorship of the Carrow Road final was included in the collaboration which saw the 710 people in attendance get to experience the Ball Launcher live. Michael Banham, chairman of Norfolk FA, tried it out alongside chief executive Gavin Lemmon.

Mario Vrancic: Norwich City's free-kick king Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Mario Vrancic: Norwich City's free-kick king Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mr Banham said: “We're delighted to strike a new partnership encouraging the use of this fantastic training product. Having experienced the machine first hand at the Junior Cup Final, I can say it's an excellent training tool.”

