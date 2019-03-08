Recipe book designed by teenagers aims to raise thousands for Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal

Esther Wiggins, Lady Bacon, Hugo Stevenson, Mark Nicholas, Ruby Landis, Steffan Griffiths at the launch of the Baking for Bacon recipe book.

A new cookbook, which it is hoped will help raise thousands of pounds towards the appeal to build a new state-of-the-art hospice in Norfolk, has officially gone on sale.

The launch of the Baking for Bacon cookbook which has been produced by members of Norwich School's Young Chamber.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal is the bid to raise £12.5m to build a new 24-bed hospice on the outskirts of Norwich.

Now, to help make the new hospice a reality, sixth formers at Norwich School, have produced a 100-page recipe book which is aiming to collect £20,000.

Called Baking for Bacon, the cookbook has been created by members of Norwich School's Young Chamber and features more than 100-pages of tempting recipes provided by restaurants, cafes and well-known chefs from across Norfolk and Suffolk.

It has also been dedicated to John Walker, a former Norwich School teacher who died at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge in 2016.

Norwich School pupils having a go at some baking at the Richard Hughes Cookery School as part of the creation of the Baking for Bacon recipe book.

Ruby Landis, 18, who designed the book, said weeks of hard work, emails and meetings before and after school had been necessary to make the book a reality.

Speaking at the book's launch on Tuesday, she said: "I'm unbelievably proud of the book, almost everybody in here has some connection to this book and to see how many people have faces have helped is wonderful."

Esther Wiggins, 18, another member of the Young Chamber, who was also helped create the book, added: "It's so special, we've gone from just seeing it on a screen, to going to the printers and watching if come off the printers, that was quite a special moment."

Norwich School pupils having a go at some baking at the Richard Hughes Cookery School as part of the creation of the Baking for Bacon recipe book.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, said the project would not have been possible without the support of three local businesses, Dardan Security, Loveday & Partners and The Last Wine Bar - which sponsored the book's production costs alongside the hard work of pupils.

He said: "I cannot stress enough it's the fantastic effort of Ruby and Esther who have delivered this project."

The Baking for Bacon cookbook, can be purchased for £10 from Jarrold in Norwich, Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity Shops or www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk.

All profits from the book will go towards the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.