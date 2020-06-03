New use lined up for empty pub - including a bakery

Plans have been lodged to transform part of the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a bakery. Picture: Google Images Archant

A historic pub which has been unoccupied for many years looks set to have a new lease of life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Change of use plans were lodged in January to transform the Queens Head in Kessingland into a holiday home, with cottages at the back of the pub converted into a house.

Amended plans were subsequently submitted to East Suffolk Council in April, with the holiday let conversion removed as a new scheme to convert part of the public house into a bakery was proposed.

The plan to convert the cottages and divide the pub to create a bakery were given the go-ahead as the council approved the scheme under delegated powers last week.

The High Street pub, which is believed to date back to the late 19th century, has been closed for a number of years.

It was previously up for sale, with the property description calling it a “public house on prime site in large village”.

The scheme submitted by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr D Walters states: “Currently the 575m sq site houses the Queens Head PH which has been unoccupied for a number of years.

“The building is a two-storey building with which a public house was run on the ground floor level with living accommodation at the first floor level.

“This main building of the PH is linked to a row of cottages which are positioned behind the PH with a low quality single storey flat roofed link.

“The proposals are to split the two main buildings away from each other by removing the single storey link.

“This gained external area would then provide a courtyard for the PH which the applicant would like to keep as a Public House and turn the single storey part of this into a bakery for the community, bringing customers into the area and into the High Street of Kessingland.”

The delegated officer report states: “The application has been amended during the course of the application to remove the conversion of the public house into a holiday let, and add the conversion of part of the public house into a bakery.

“The proposal seeks to only convert a small area of the public house, with the majority being retained in its existing use.

“As such it is not considered that the proposal involves the complete loss of a community service, and an additional service would be provided by the proposed bakery.”