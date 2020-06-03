Search

Advanced search

New use lined up for empty pub - including a bakery

PUBLISHED: 13:34 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 03 June 2020

Plans have been lodged to transform part of the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a bakery. Picture: Google Images

Plans have been lodged to transform part of the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a bakery. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A historic pub which has been unoccupied for many years looks set to have a new lease of life.

Change of use plans were lodged in January to transform the Queens Head in Kessingland into a holiday home, with cottages at the back of the pub converted into a house.

Amended plans were subsequently submitted to East Suffolk Council in April, with the holiday let conversion removed as a new scheme to convert part of the public house into a bakery was proposed.

The plan to convert the cottages and divide the pub to create a bakery were given the go-ahead as the council approved the scheme under delegated powers last week.

The High Street pub, which is believed to date back to the late 19th century, has been closed for a number of years.

It was previously up for sale, with the property description calling it a “public house on prime site in large village”.

The scheme submitted by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr D Walters states: “Currently the 575m sq site houses the Queens Head PH which has been unoccupied for a number of years.

“The building is a two-storey building with which a public house was run on the ground floor level with living accommodation at the first floor level.

“This main building of the PH is linked to a row of cottages which are positioned behind the PH with a low quality single storey flat roofed link.

“The proposals are to split the two main buildings away from each other by removing the single storey link.

“This gained external area would then provide a courtyard for the PH which the applicant would like to keep as a Public House and turn the single storey part of this into a bakery for the community, bringing customers into the area and into the High Street of Kessingland.”

The delegated officer report states: “The application has been amended during the course of the application to remove the conversion of the public house into a holiday let, and add the conversion of part of the public house into a bakery.

“The proposal seeks to only convert a small area of the public house, with the majority being retained in its existing use.

“As such it is not considered that the proposal involves the complete loss of a community service, and an additional service would be provided by the proposed bakery.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Five fire crews tackle house blaze for nearly three hours

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

Earlier lockdown could have cut virus deaths by more than 85pc says UEA expert

Prof Ian Harvey. Photo: Bill Smith

Test drives now unaccompanied as Norfolk’s car showrooms reopen

Valeter and driver, Piotr Kulas, sanitises one of the cars as Richard Nash Family Car Centre reopens with Coronavirus safety measures in place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this ‘stunning’ home on the Norfolk Broads once featured by the BBC

This four-bedroom family home in Upton near Acle is on the market at a guide price of �550,000. Picture: Pymm & Co
Drive 24