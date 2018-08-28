Search

Charity baker returns to Beccles after reaching £80,000 milestone

PUBLISHED: 13:20 13 November 2018

David Brown is returning to Beccles next week. Picture: Nick Butcher

A charity baker who has raised more than £80,000 for Help for Heroes will soon be returning to Beccles.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, will be appearing in Exchange Square, on Saturday, November 24.

He is hoping to raise £100,000 for the charity and began selling homemade cakes, savouries and chutneys in 2009.

Back then it was just a small operation - with Mr Brown’s late wife Pat baking in the kitchen as the goods were sold from the back garden.

The couple were inspired to raise funds for the charity by their daughter Sally William, who served in the army for 24 years.

Along with his usual selection of sausage rolls and pasties, the baker will also be serving Christmas cakes.

Mr Brown said: “When we first started in 2009 I never thought we would be this close. The support has been phenomenal.”

To pre-order treats from Mr Brown in advance call 01502 677225.

