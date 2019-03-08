Bake Off and singing lessons among events in city festival

Picture: Celebrate Norfolk

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a day of activities to highlight the wide range of work undertaken by the Christian community in Norfolk.

The 10th Celebrate Norwich & Norfolk Festival will be held in and around the Forum and Millennium Plain in Norwich city centre on Saturday June 29.

An official opening takes place at 10am, attended by civic dignitaries, leaders, exhibitors and visitors.

The main Christian Social Action and Services Exhibition will be open from 9am-4pm.

Christian organisations appearing include Christian Aid, Community Action Norwich, Healing Rooms Norwich and Norfolk, OMF, Norfolk Postal Bible School, Heartbeat Ministries, Good News, Rafiki Creative Ministries, Norwich Foodbank, the Matthew Project, Life Stories, Kids Matter, The Pleasaunce, Norwich Community Gospel Choir, Grace Communion International, Old Meeting House, Norwich FGB, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Bethany Church, Christ Embassy Church, Little Fellowes and Create.

Activities will include singing lessons with the Norwich Community Gospel Choir, a new-look Hope Bus from Radical Church, Messy Church and creative art from St Stephens and a live cookery course on a budget from Norwich Foodbank.

There will be a programme of music and entertainment during the day on Millennium Plain including:

*10am Catton Community Choir;

*11.30am Norwich Community Gospel Choir;

*1pm The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

A Celebrate Bake Off Competition will also be running, aiming to highlight the work of church cafes across Norfolk and will include cakes from The Chapel Coffee House, Ormesby; The Sanctuary Coffee Stop in St Alban's Church, Norwich; Hope Cafe at New Hope Christian Centre, Norwich and Cafe Soul at Soul Church.

The Bible Comes to Life exhibition, which will run at St Stephen's Church in Norwich during August, will be bringing Bible characters a donkey to Celebrate to highlight the event.

Celebrate Norfolk project director, John Betts, said: "Our aim, as we celebrate the work of the Christian community across Norwich and Norfolk, is to showcase a few of the many activities which go on 24/7 serving at all levels of our society. Frequently going where others don't go because the love of Christ persuades us to do so."