Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bake Off and singing lessons among events in city festival

PUBLISHED: 22:15 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:15 20 June 2019

Picture attached of the Catton Community Choir at last year�s Celebrate Norfolk event at the Forum in Norwich. Picture: Celebrate Norfolk

Picture attached of the Catton Community Choir at last year�s Celebrate Norfolk event at the Forum in Norwich. Picture: Celebrate Norfolk

Archant

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a day of activities to highlight the wide range of work undertaken by the Christian community in Norfolk.

The 10th Celebrate Norwich & Norfolk Festival will be held in and around the Forum and Millennium Plain in Norwich city centre on Saturday June 29.

An official opening takes place at 10am, attended by civic dignitaries, leaders, exhibitors and visitors.

The main Christian Social Action and Services Exhibition will be open from 9am-4pm.

Christian organisations appearing include Christian Aid, Community Action Norwich, Healing Rooms Norwich and Norfolk, OMF, Norfolk Postal Bible School, Heartbeat Ministries, Good News, Rafiki Creative Ministries, Norwich Foodbank, the Matthew Project, Life Stories, Kids Matter, The Pleasaunce, Norwich Community Gospel Choir, Grace Communion International, Old Meeting House, Norwich FGB, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Bethany Church, Christ Embassy Church, Little Fellowes and Create.

Activities will include singing lessons with the Norwich Community Gospel Choir, a new-look Hope Bus from Radical Church, Messy Church and creative art from St Stephens and a live cookery course on a budget from Norwich Foodbank.

You may also want to watch:

There will be a programme of music and entertainment during the day on Millennium Plain including:

*10am Catton Community Choir;

*11.30am Norwich Community Gospel Choir;

*1pm The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

A Celebrate Bake Off Competition will also be running, aiming to highlight the work of church cafes across Norfolk and will include cakes from The Chapel Coffee House, Ormesby; The Sanctuary Coffee Stop in St Alban's Church, Norwich; Hope Cafe at New Hope Christian Centre, Norwich and Cafe Soul at Soul Church.

The Bible Comes to Life exhibition, which will run at St Stephen's Church in Norwich during August, will be bringing Bible characters a donkey to Celebrate to highlight the event.

Celebrate Norfolk project director, John Betts, said: "Our aim, as we celebrate the work of the Christian community across Norwich and Norfolk, is to showcase a few of the many activities which go on 24/7 serving at all levels of our society. Frequently going where others don't go because the love of Christ persuades us to do so."

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded’ as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

‘Drive carefully’ warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists