Search

Advanced search

BAFTA-winning ex-Grange Hill actress takes up senior Norfolk university role

PUBLISHED: 07:44 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 05 February 2020

BAFTA award winner Amma Asante has been annoucned as the new chancellor of NUA. Picture: Joseph Sinclair

BAFTA award winner Amma Asante has been annoucned as the new chancellor of NUA. Picture: Joseph Sinclair

Archant

A BAFTA award-winning screenwriter and director has taken up a senior role at a Norfolk university.

Amma Asante, who succeeds John Hurt as NUA chancellor, on the set of her film Belle. Picture: David ApplebyAmma Asante, who succeeds John Hurt as NUA chancellor, on the set of her film Belle. Picture: David Appleby

Amma Asante, who also appeared in Grange Hill as a child, will become the new chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) at a ceremony in the city on March 26.

The 50-year-old succeeds Sir John Hurt who held the role from 2013 to 2017.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Asante said: "NUA is a truly incredible environment to foster and nurture creativity. I am proud to add my voice to theirs in affirming the message that art and creativity are essential to our culture, belong to us all and are at their most vibrant and relevant when they allow the space for a variety of voices.

"I am inspired by the work that the university does in collaborating with its students to continually deliver the next generation of artists, and I'm honoured to follow in the footsteps of the late John Hurt in becoming Chancellor."

Ms Asante played Cheryl Webb in Grange Hill from 1986-7. She appeared in the Just Say No anti-drugs campaign of the 1980s and was one of nine Grange Hill children to take it to the Reagan White House.

Ms Asante recently directed two episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and her next film will be Cold War thriller, Billion Dollar Spy.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘No plans to close pub’: owners calm fears over city boozer

Trowel and Hammer refurb. Pictured: Ben Duraj. Photo: Sylvaine Poitau

Cash-strapped hospital punished for not hitting targets

The NNUH's deficit is increasing every month. It is now £40m and is expected to reach £57m by the end of March 2020. Image: Archant/Infogram
Drive 24