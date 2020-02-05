BAFTA-winning ex-Grange Hill actress takes up senior Norfolk university role

BAFTA award winner Amma Asante has been annoucned as the new chancellor of NUA. Picture: Joseph Sinclair Archant

A BAFTA award-winning screenwriter and director has taken up a senior role at a Norfolk university.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amma Asante, who succeeds John Hurt as NUA chancellor, on the set of her film Belle. Picture: David Appleby Amma Asante, who succeeds John Hurt as NUA chancellor, on the set of her film Belle. Picture: David Appleby

Amma Asante, who also appeared in Grange Hill as a child, will become the new chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) at a ceremony in the city on March 26.

The 50-year-old succeeds Sir John Hurt who held the role from 2013 to 2017.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Asante said: "NUA is a truly incredible environment to foster and nurture creativity. I am proud to add my voice to theirs in affirming the message that art and creativity are essential to our culture, belong to us all and are at their most vibrant and relevant when they allow the space for a variety of voices.

"I am inspired by the work that the university does in collaborating with its students to continually deliver the next generation of artists, and I'm honoured to follow in the footsteps of the late John Hurt in becoming Chancellor."

Ms Asante played Cheryl Webb in Grange Hill from 1986-7. She appeared in the Just Say No anti-drugs campaign of the 1980s and was one of nine Grange Hill children to take it to the Reagan White House.

Ms Asante recently directed two episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and her next film will be Cold War thriller, Billion Dollar Spy.