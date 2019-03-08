Search

Badly-parked cars block bus

PUBLISHED: 19:28 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:37 10 August 2019

A stock picture of a Konectbus vehicle. Picture: IAN BURT

A bus became stuck because of "poorly parked cars" in a city street.

The 6.20pm 50A Konectbus service from the city centre in Norwich to Cringleford was partially-blocked for part of its journey on Saturday, August 10.

A statement by Konectbus on Twitter said: "The bus is currently stuck behind poorly parked cars on Gertrude Road. The 18:20 from city centre to Cringleford is currently held while we work hard to get cars moved."

An hour later another Twitter statement from the bus company said: "Service 50A (Updated) - We are still stuck, but Norfolk Police are now helping us to try and get the car moved, we're trying our hardest to get to you asap but apologise for the delay in the meantime."

