The world's only disabled air display team is coming to Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 July 2019

Mike Wildeman, Barry Hobkirk and Alan Robinson will take to the skies for what will be only their third ever outing on Norfolk Day, July 27. Picture: Bader's Bus Company

Mike Wildeman, Barry Hobkirk and Alan Robinson will take to the skies for what will be only their third ever outing on Norfolk Day, July 27. Picture: Bader's Bus Company

The world's first and only disabled air display team is set to take to the skies for Norfolk Day.

The organisers of Old Buckenham Airshow, which will take place on July 27-28, have announced Bader's Bus Company, the world's only team of disabled display pilots will perform at this year's show.

Flying Piper PA-28 Warrior aircraft, the three man team of Mike Wildeman, Barry Hobkirk and Alan Robinson will take to the skies for what will be only their third ever outing on Norfolk Day, July 27.

They are named after one of the radio calls made by wartime fighter pilot Group Captain  Sir Douglas Bader who, despite losing both his legs before the outbreak of the Second World War, become one of the RAF's most successful flying aces and a fierce campaigner for disabled rights.

The Bader Bus Company was formed out of a partnership between Aerobility, which works to remove barriers preventing disabled people form participating in aviation related activities, and the Douglas Bader Foundation - which was set up in memory of Sir Douglas.

Jon Windover, vice-chairman of Aerobility, said: "The operational aspects of this project have broken new ground, the Civil Aviation

Authority (CAA) granted Display Authorisations to the three team members last month, creating the UK's first ever display team made up of disabled aviators."

Matt Wilkins, organiser of the Old Buckenham Airshow, said: "We're deeply honoured to be chosen as the venue for this ground breaking team's third ever display. This is the best possible way to complete the line-up for what will be our biggest airshow yet."

Bader's Bus Company is the latest addition to a packed line-up to this year's airshow which, coinciding with Norfolk Day, will feature appearances from the rare Sea Fury and among others the much-loved 'big three' of Second World War aircraft, the Spitfire, Hurricane and Mustang.

Norfolk Day 2019, will take place on July 27. Details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day. To purchase everything you need to decorate your Norfolk Day event, visit the Norfolk Day shop at www.norfolkday.co.uk. To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

