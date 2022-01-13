News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concerns for missing man believed to be driving black Mercedes

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:46 PM January 13, 2022
Concerns have been raised for the welfare of 53-year-old, Robert Bufton, who has been reported missing from Bacton.

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 53-year-old man who has been reported missing from Bacton. 

Police are appealing for help to trace Robert Bufton who was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday, January 12, in the area of Mill Lane. 

He is described as a white male, 6ft 1in tall, with short brown hair, and a short brown and grey beard.  


He is of slim build, with a football crest tattooed on his right shoulder. 

Police believe Mr Bufton could be in areas near Bacton, including Mundesley, North Walsham and Aylsham.

It is believed he is driving a black Mercedes CLC 180. 

Officers are concerned for Mr Bufton’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 411 of January 12. 

Norfolk

