Concerns for missing man believed to be driving black Mercedes
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 53-year-old man who has been reported missing from Bacton.
Police are appealing for help to trace Robert Bufton who was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday, January 12, in the area of Mill Lane.
He is described as a white male, 6ft 1in tall, with short brown hair, and a short brown and grey beard.
He is of slim build, with a football crest tattooed on his right shoulder.
Police believe Mr Bufton could be in areas near Bacton, including Mundesley, North Walsham and Aylsham.
It is believed he is driving a black Mercedes CLC 180.
Officers are concerned for Mr Bufton’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
- 3 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
- 4 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- 5 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 6 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
- 7 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
- 8 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
- 10 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 411 of January 12.