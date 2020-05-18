Coastguard urges the public to respect the coastline, now more than ever

Bacton Coastguard reported a busy first weekend since prime minister Boris Johnson lifted some lockdown restrictions last week. Picture: HM Coastguard Archant

With new rules meaning people can take to the open water while social distancing, a Norfolk coastguard has warned beach-goers to respect the coastline.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bacton Coastguard reported a busy first weekend since prime minister Boris Johnson lifted some lockdown restrictions last week.

The changes mean that open water swimmers, kayakers, jet skiers and surfers are able to exercise on Norfolk’s coastline.

A spokesperson from Bacton Coastguard said: “Many people have been enjoying the English coastline following the change in government guidelines, but not everybody is being responsible on the water.

“We’re seeing a large number of incidents involving kayakers, jet skiers and kite surfers getting into trouble.

You may also want to watch:

“Now, more than ever, people need to respect the coastline. “

The RNLI announced earlier this month seven out of 10 beaches across the country will not be patrolled by lifeguards this summer.

The charity hopes to provide a lifeguard service on around 30pc of the beaches it usually covers.

Rollout of the normal seasonal lifeguard service was paused in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Bacton Coastguard said: “Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and your choices might put frontline responders at risk.

“However experienced you are, the sea can catch you out and the majority of beaches are not currently lifeguarded. Please take extra care in these extraordinary times.”