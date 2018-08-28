Video

DeLorean from Back to the Future to race KITT from Knight Rider at Swaffham Raceway

KITT from Knight Rider. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

Two of the most iconic cars from 1980s TV and film are set to face off in Norfolk.

De Lorean car in Back to the Future III. De Lorean car in Back to the Future III.

The time-travelling DeLorean from Back to the Future takes on the all-action talking car KITT from Knight Rider at Swaffham Raceway.

The vehicles made famous by Back to the Future’s Doc and Marty and Knight Rider’s Michael Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, will line-up for a five lap race on Monday, October 19 for the pilot of a new TV series called ‘Cars are the Stars’.

The owners of All Media Productions, Jim Lewis and Michael Davies, are behind the new television programme and the showdown between the two classic cars, which are replicas of the same ones originally used.

Mr Lewis said: “I came up with the idea for the show about four years ago. It’s been on the back burner really.

The DeLorean from Back to the Future will race KITT from Knight Rider at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: Supplied by Jim Lewis The DeLorean from Back to the Future will race KITT from Knight Rider at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: Supplied by Jim Lewis

“It’s looking really good, the cars will be whizzing round the track. The cars have been used in releases of DVDs, the KITT car is the official David Hasselhoff vehicle that we are using.

“It’s open to all the public. We want as many people to come along as possible.”

Two of the presenters of the show, Don Kearney and Melody Munday, will race the two cars and Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and Wayne Woodward from Britain’s Got Talent will also get to experience the motors for a segment titled ‘stars in the cars’.

Big Brother’s Chelsea Singh, Rise of the Footsoldier’s Tony Fadil and Breakout’s Mason Fardowe are also set to feature as commentators and a Doc lookalike will make an appearance.

The DeLorean from Back to the Future will race KITT from Knight Rider at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: Supplied by Jim Lewis The DeLorean from Back to the Future will race KITT from Knight Rider at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: Supplied by Jim Lewis

Mr Lewis added: “It’s the pilot show but we are wanting to sell it to the national TV networks.

“What’s definite is that it appeals to people interested in film and TV and also into cars.”

The production crew for the new programme are set to start filming at around 10am on Monday at Swaffham Raceway and the event is free to enter for the public.

Christopher Lloyd, left, as Dr. Emmett Brown, and Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in the 1985 film, Back to the Future. Picture: HOME ENTERTAINMENT/ AP Christopher Lloyd, left, as Dr. Emmett Brown, and Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in the 1985 film, Back to the Future. Picture: HOME ENTERTAINMENT/ AP

Back to the Future DeLorean vs KITT from Knight Rider- who will win?

A race between the DeLorean from Back to the Future and KITT from Knight Rider is sure to be an exciting contest but which car will come out on top?

The DeLorean model used in the Back to the Future films is the DMC-12, the only model the car company ever made.

Kit the talking car from the Knight Rider. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Kit the talking car from the Knight Rider. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

It was produced between 1981 and 1983 and is known for its distinctive upwards opening doors.

With an engine size of 2.8 litres creating around 130 horse power, the DeLorean can do 0-60 in 8.8 seconds and has a top speed of over 100mph, meaning it will certainly look to get over that magical 88mph mark.

Knight Rider’s KITT is a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, the third generation of the car.

A five litre engine gives it a significant advantage over the DeLorean and it can reach a top speed of around 125mph.

David Hasselhoff, star of Knight Rider. Picture: JONAS MOHR JME David Hasselhoff, star of Knight Rider. Picture: JONAS MOHR JME

KITT certainly looks to have the edge over its time travelling competitor ahead of the race at Swaffham Raceway on Monday October 19, which will feature on the pilot of a new TV shows ‘Cars are the Stars’.