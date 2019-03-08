Video

First pictures of Royal baby

First picture: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proudly showed off their baby son to the world for the first time, describing him as having the "sweetest temperament".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, at a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, at a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan and Harry could not hide their delight as they posed for pictures with the tiny infant in the majestic St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, just two days after he was born.

The Duchess declared: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

As her husband held their son, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from."

The Duke and Duchess arrive for the photocall with their new baby Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess arrive for the photocall with their new baby Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan added: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

Asked who the baby takes after, Meghan said: "We're still trying to figure that out."

Harry said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

The couple's joy at the birth of their son was obvious Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire The couple's joy at the birth of their son was obvious Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some "precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up".

Asked about going to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan said: "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well."

Meghan and Harry were beside themselves with joy giggling and looking into each others eyes as they spoke.

The Duke gently cradled his son in his arms and could not resist sneaking a peek down at him as he apparently slept.

Meghan put her hand on the small of Harry's back as she listened to him talk.

The couple have been enjoying the experience of being new parents at their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

And now they have shown off the baby that has changed their lives forever although it is not yet known if the couple have settled on a name for him.

Family members spoke about the joy of the new arrival with the Duke of Cambridge saying on Tuesday he was "obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down".

He added: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Harry was at his wife's side during the birth on Monday and he later confessed he had only had a few hours' sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour.

Kate revealed they had no clues about the baby's name but were eager to see the Sussexes and their new arrival.

She said: "As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best.

"These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

Baby Sussex arrived at 5.26am on Monday, weighing 7lb 3oz, and is thought to have been born at Frogmore Cottage, but there are some reports claiming the baby was delivered in a London hospital.

The Prince of Wales has also spoken publicly for the first time about the birth, saying he was "delighted" at arrival of his latest grandchild.

During an official visit to Germany with the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles said on Tuesday: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

The Queen is expected to be introduced to her new great-grandson soon.

Sources said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their two-day-old baby to meet the monarch on Wednesday.

Baby Sussex is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild and the delighted great-grandmother spoke of his arrival during an Order of Merit event on Tuesday.

The monarch was quizzed about the latest addition to the family on Tuesday by the former prime minister of Canada, Jean Chretien.

"Life is good for Your Majesty?" Mr Chretien asked.

The smiling Queen replied: "Yes, thank you."

"Congratulations. Another great-grandchild!" he added.

The Queen replied happily: "Yes, I know."

She was then asked "How many of them have you got now?" before replying "Eight".

Mr Chretien quipped: "You beat me by one."

Buckingham Palace said on Monday that the Queen and the duke were "delighted" to hear of the baby's birth.

The infant is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the Royal Family in centuries and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

Alexander and Spencer are the new favourite names for the infant with many of the bookies after the long-term pick Arthur was dethroned in a flurry of betting.